The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives $63.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.71.
LOVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac
Lovesac Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $403.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51.
Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lovesac (LOVE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.