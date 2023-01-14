The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives $63.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

LOVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lovesac by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 36.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lovesac by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Lovesac during the third quarter valued at $807,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $403.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

