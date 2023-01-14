The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.1% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6,101.2% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 592,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,111,000 after purchasing an additional 583,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,680,000 after purchasing an additional 433,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,218,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,189,000 after purchasing an additional 297,017 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $150.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

