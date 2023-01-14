The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $359.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

