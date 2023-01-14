The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Increased by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 53,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 94,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2,646.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.00. The company has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

