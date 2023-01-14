The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 157.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,575 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 15.5% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 144,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,106,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,784,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

SMPL stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

