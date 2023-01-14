The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lowered by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

