Thomas S. Irwin Sells 3,608 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Rating) VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $438,588.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

