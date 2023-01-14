Tilray Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) – Alliance Global Partners issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilray in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year. Alliance Global Partners has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Tilray to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.33. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tilray by 5,982.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth $29,000. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

