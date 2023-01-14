Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $23.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Toast stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Toast has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $7,615,588.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,626,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $7,615,588.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,626,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,007,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 341,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,755.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,455,563 shares of company stock valued at $171,714,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Toast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,372,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Toast by 85.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,806,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after acquiring an additional 472,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

