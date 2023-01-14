Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.30 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 161,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares during the period. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

