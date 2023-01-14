Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given a C$24.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 target price on Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.93.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TSE TPZ opened at C$21.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.90 and a 52-week high of C$24.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.26.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$81.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 443,470 shares in the company, valued at C$9,312,160.45. In related news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$45,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$526,700. Also, Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,470 shares in the company, valued at C$9,312,160.45. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,622 shares of company stock worth $177,739.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

