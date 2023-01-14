Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Increased to C$21.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$21.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.