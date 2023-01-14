Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$22.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TXG. National Bankshares upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.44.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$18.30 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.07 and a 12 month high of C$18.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.28.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$273.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

