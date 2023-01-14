TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $62.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $168.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.