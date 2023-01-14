Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRMLF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
