Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Lowered to C$85.00 at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.60.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$66.07 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$41.09 and a 52-week high of C$84.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of C$22.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.06.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 11.9900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$64.80 per share, with a total value of C$323,977.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,634,974 shares in the company, valued at C$559,506,594.32. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.80 per share, with a total value of C$323,977.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,634,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$559,506,594.32. Also, Director Janet Weiss bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$68.83 per share, with a total value of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at C$680,228.15. Insiders acquired a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,505 over the last 90 days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

