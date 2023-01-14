TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Jorge Valladares Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $683.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $624.70 and its 200 day moving average is $596.01. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $685.71.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $989,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $718.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.67.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.