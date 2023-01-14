TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Jorge Valladares Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $683.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $624.70 and its 200 day moving average is $596.01. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $685.71.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $718.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.67.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
