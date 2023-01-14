Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) CAO Sells $186,755.15 in Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of RIG stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.80. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Transocean by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.