Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Raised to $42.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.44.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $116,718.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

