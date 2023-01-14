Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Richard W. Mott Sells 42,467 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Mott sold 42,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,104,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,955,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $25.94 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,740,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after acquiring an additional 425,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,334,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

