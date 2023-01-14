Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Sean F. Scanlan Sells 25,000 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,060.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

TMCI stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 35.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

