Truist Financial Boosts Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target to $95.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.70. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 514,761 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 211,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 147,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 499.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 129,427 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,162,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,496,000 after purchasing an additional 112,865 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

