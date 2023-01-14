Truist Financial Cuts NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Price Target to $20.00

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NGMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoGames from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. NeoGames has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $269.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.61.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). NeoGames had a negative net margin of 19.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

