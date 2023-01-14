Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $9.12 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

DIS stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

