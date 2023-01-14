Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.68). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $170.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 112,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

