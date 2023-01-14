Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of TCX opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. Tucows has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $81.69. The company has a market capitalization of $371.06 million, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter.

In other Tucows news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $201,614.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,156,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,982,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $559,934 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tucows by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tucows by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

