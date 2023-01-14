U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

U-Haul stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26. U-Haul has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Research analysts forecast that U-Haul will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 324,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $17,389,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 324,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,389,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 4,150 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.82 per share, with a total value of $231,653.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 603,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,667,833. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,324,985 shares of company stock valued at $76,868,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 733,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in U-Haul by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U-Haul by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

