UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,500 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($91.37) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($91.37) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($95.03) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,700 ($81.63) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($68.47) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($74.32) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($70.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($97.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

