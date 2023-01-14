UBS Group Boosts Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $135.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.38.

ASH stock opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ashland during the third quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Ashland by 65.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ashland by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

