UBS Group Boosts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $132.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.00.

NYSE IFF opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.09. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $146.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

