UBS Group Cuts Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Price Target to $29.00

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of IPI stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $121.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.58). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 85.23% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 million. Analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth $68,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

