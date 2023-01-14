Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) vs. Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Critical Review

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ucommune International has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Digital Media Solutions and Ucommune International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 225.70%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Ucommune International.

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Ucommune International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.22 $2.20 million ($0.53) -2.68 Ucommune International $165.95 million 0.04 -$313.28 million ($72.59) -0.02

Digital Media Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International. Digital Media Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ucommune International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.6% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. 86.4% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Ucommune International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions -4.98% N/A -5.98% Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats Ucommune International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Media Solutions

(Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Ucommune International

(Get Rating)

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.