Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $511.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $511.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $490.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.29. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $495.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

