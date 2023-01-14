Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $11.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Under Armour to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Under Armour by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Up 2.9 %

UAA stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

