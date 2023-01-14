Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.08.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $213.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.13. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

