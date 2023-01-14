United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UTDI. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.60 ($24.30) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €21.36 ($22.97) on Friday. United Internet has a 12 month low of €18.20 ($19.57) and a 12 month high of €36.15 ($38.87). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

