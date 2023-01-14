United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $213.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UPS has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.81.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.15 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.22. The company has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.