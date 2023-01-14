United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $390.09.

NYSE:URI opened at $392.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.87. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $393.98.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. Analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 32.53 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

