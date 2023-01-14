United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Argus

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $261.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total value of $1,300,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total value of $1,300,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,501.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,390 shares of company stock valued at $48,335,135. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

