United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Argus

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
UTHR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.64.
United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $261.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total value of $1,300,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total value of $1,300,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,501.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,390 shares of company stock valued at $48,335,135. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
