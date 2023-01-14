Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

UVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Universal Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $312.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. Analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -20.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $135,637.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $191,203.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,637.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 92.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

