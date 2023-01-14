Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,124,000 after purchasing an additional 830,302 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $7,930,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,371,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,241,000 after purchasing an additional 381,331 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

