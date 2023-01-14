Vale (NYSE:VALE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Vale Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VALE opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 2.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 48.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

