Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VDC stock opened at $193.11 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

