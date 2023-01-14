Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VFH opened at $87.65 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $101.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.11.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

