Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Vector Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGR stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.10 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,278 shares in the company, valued at $9,926,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,347 shares of company stock worth $4,616,753. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vector Group by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

