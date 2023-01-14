Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

VECO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $20.34 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $171.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,072,000 after purchasing an additional 224,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,022,000 after buying an additional 193,739 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after buying an additional 988,143 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 718,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,209,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,868,000 after buying an additional 298,185 shares in the last quarter.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.