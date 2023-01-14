Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $183.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

