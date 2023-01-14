Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

