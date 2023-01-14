Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $462,744.45 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $462,744.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,363,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of VIR stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.