Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $462,744.45 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $462,744.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,363,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 291,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.