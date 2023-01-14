Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

VIRT stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.04.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $331.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.23 million. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $58,287,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 518.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,327,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,837 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 553.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 686,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,191,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 558,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 29.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,595,000 after purchasing an additional 554,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

